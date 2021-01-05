Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 159,406 shares changing hands.

TGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $809.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

