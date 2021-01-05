TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

