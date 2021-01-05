Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Cap of $39.41 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002599 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,432,097 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

