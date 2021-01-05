TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,951.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $25,965.90 and $2,951.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.