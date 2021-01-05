TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $11,580.79 and $2,965.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00126236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00254072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018114 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

