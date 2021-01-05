Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $9.50. Travelzoo shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 61,762 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.