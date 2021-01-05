TRAXIA Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $17,094.93 and $29.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

