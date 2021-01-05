Trexcoin Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded 93% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded 91.7% lower against the dollar. Trexcoin has a total market cap of $2,234.63 and $9.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin (CRYPTO:TREX) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org . Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trexcoin Coin Trading

Trexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.