Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Trading Up 20%

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 171,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 18,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.71. The firm has a market cap of £9.59 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

