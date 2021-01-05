Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1.L) (LON:TI1) Shares Gap Up to $118.50

Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1.L) (LON:TI1) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $123.00. Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 6,564 shares trading hands.

In other news, insider Christopher Sherwell acquired 27,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £30,274.75 ($39,554.15).

Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1.L) Company Profile (LON:TI1)

Trian Investors 1 Limited, through its subsidiary Trian Investors 1 Midco Limited, invests in various companies. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

