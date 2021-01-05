Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $11.57. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 485,473 shares.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.59.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.8267788 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

