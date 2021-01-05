Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 129,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$87.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$204.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 250,000 shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,886,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,450,638.84.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

