TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese Sells 1,825 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62.

TNET traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 279,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

