Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.04

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 1631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

