Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.71

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 503290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,030. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

