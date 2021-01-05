TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 5.3% Higher

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.82. 2,384,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,688,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.