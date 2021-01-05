Tripio Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

