Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45). 280,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 471,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.69. The company has a market cap of £389.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Tracey Fletcher-Ray purchased 37,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £39,999.10 ($52,259.08).

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

