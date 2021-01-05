Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 9.7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s share price was up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 1,250,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,006,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research firms recently commented on TGI. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

