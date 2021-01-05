TriumphX (TRIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $856,916.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $856,916.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00269167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00495060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017603 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

