TRON Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $1.49 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000896 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

