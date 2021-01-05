TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $19.04. TrueBlue shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 168,120 shares traded.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $15,634,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 57.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 202,673.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TrueBlue by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

