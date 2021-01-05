TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $420,369.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

