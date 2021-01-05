TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

