Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $58,230.45 and $7,606.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

