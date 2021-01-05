TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $274.81 million and $137.87 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Binance, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, CoinTiger, Koinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bitso, Kuna, Crex24, WazirX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

