TrueUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $275.12 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $275.12 million and $130.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Cryptopia, HBUS, Crex24, CoinTiger, WazirX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitso, Upbit, Koinex, HitBTC, Kuna and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.