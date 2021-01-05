TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $60.00. TruFin plc (TRU.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 42,449 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TruFin plc (TRU.L) Company Profile (LON:TRU)

TruFin plc, a holding company, provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short term finance, Payment services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of video games; and investment activities and peer-to-peer lending.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TruFin plc (TRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruFin plc (TRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.