TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU) Trading 31.6% Higher

TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU)’s stock price shot up 31.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.85 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82). 67,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 46,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £50.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

About TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU)

TruFin plc, a holding company, provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short term finance, Payment services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of video games; and investment activities and peer-to-peer lending.

