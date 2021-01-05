Truist Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $190.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

HCA traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.95. 19,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

