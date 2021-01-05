Truist Boosts Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $22.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 10,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $969.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

