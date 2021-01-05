Truist Financial Increases Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $44.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. 259,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,124. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

