Truist Financial Raises The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $60.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 371.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,344 shares of company stock worth $4,567,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

