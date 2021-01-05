Truist Increases FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target to $56.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,164. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

