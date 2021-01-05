Truist Increases FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target to $56.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.
NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,164. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
