Truist Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $82.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG stock traded up $5.07 on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. 8,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,610. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $77.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $133,267.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $209,437.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,455.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.