TrumpCoin Market Cap Reaches $142,033.75 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,033.75 and $21.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 136.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018487 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007580 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

