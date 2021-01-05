TrumpCoin Trading 124.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $132,240.03 and $19.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 124.7% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018187 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008319 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

