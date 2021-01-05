Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $139.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.80 million and the highest is $139.84 million. Trupanion posted sales of $105.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $498.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.20 million to $499.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $632.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,013 shares of company stock worth $13,122,944 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 54.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 403,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,289.26 and a beta of 1.54.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

