TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $64.77 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $64.77 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00212065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00495564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017783 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,836,614 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

