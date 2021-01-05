TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.