Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

