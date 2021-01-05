Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 17,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 123,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

