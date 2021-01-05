TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.91

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.30), with a volume of 2294924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.80 ($6.27).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. TUI AG (TUI.L) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

Get TUI AG (TUI.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 449.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.