Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 7.6%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. 493,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 501,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.