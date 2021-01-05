Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.69. 718,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 918,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

