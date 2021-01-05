TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $947,748.15

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $947,748.15 and $146,368.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,295,935,944 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

