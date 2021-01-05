TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Down 41.1% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $473,649.43 and approximately $3,360.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

