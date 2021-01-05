Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Stock Price Down 3%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuscan stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Tuscan makes up approximately 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

