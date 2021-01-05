Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,225 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28.

On Friday, November 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total value of $2,020,647.50.

Twilio stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $374.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BidaskClub cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.