Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 143,627 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

